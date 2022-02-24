Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.63 billion-$3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $92.30. 612,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,015. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average is $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

