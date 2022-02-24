Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRZBY. Societe Generale raised Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.34) to €11.70 ($13.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.32.
CRZBY stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $10.55.
About Commerzbank (Get Rating)
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.