Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 32.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.