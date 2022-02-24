Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 109,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,693,650 shares.The stock last traded at $4.87 and had previously closed at $4.74.

SID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.