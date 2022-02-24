Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 109,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,693,650 shares.The stock last traded at $4.87 and had previously closed at $4.74.
SID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.83.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
