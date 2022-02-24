Comparing Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Rating) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Bay National alerts:

Bay National has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bay National and WSFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WSFS Financial $641.85 million 3.69 $271.44 million $5.69 8.75

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A WSFS Financial 42.29% 14.33% 1.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bay National and WSFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A WSFS Financial 0 6 0 0 2.00

WSFS Financial has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.53%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Bay National.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Bay National on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bay National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers. The Cash Connect segment offers ATM vault cash, cash safe, and other cash logistics services. The Wealth Management segment focuses in array of fiduciary, investment management, credit, and deposit products to clients. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Bay National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.