Comparing EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) and EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDF Solutions and EverCommerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $88.05 million 10.43 -$40.36 million ($1.30) -18.91 EverCommerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EverCommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDF Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of EverCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and EverCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -46.30% -20.14% -16.48% EverCommerce N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PDF Solutions and EverCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 EverCommerce 0 2 10 0 2.83

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.34%. EverCommerce has a consensus target price of 22.75, indicating a potential upside of 94.44%. Given EverCommerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EverCommerce is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Summary

EverCommerce beats PDF Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc. provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, including implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, such as construction contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

