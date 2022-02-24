Comparing Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) & Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mandiant alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mandiant and Palo Alto Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Palo Alto Networks 0 3 29 0 2.91

Mandiant presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.54%. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus price target of $613.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.35%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than Mandiant.

Volatility & Risk

Mandiant has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mandiant and Palo Alto Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $483.45 million 8.24 $918.57 million $3.81 4.35 Palo Alto Networks $4.26 billion 11.07 -$498.90 million ($5.27) -90.63

Mandiant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palo Alto Networks. Palo Alto Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandiant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and Palo Alto Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant 149.32% -17.57% -3.61% Palo Alto Networks -11.20% -26.86% -2.16%

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats Mandiant on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mandiant (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.