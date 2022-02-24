Comparing Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) & Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mandiant and Palo Alto Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mandiant
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2.00
|Palo Alto Networks
|0
|3
|29
|0
|2.91
Volatility & Risk
Mandiant has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Mandiant and Palo Alto Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mandiant
|$483.45 million
|8.24
|$918.57 million
|$3.81
|4.35
|Palo Alto Networks
|$4.26 billion
|11.07
|-$498.90 million
|($5.27)
|-90.63
Mandiant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palo Alto Networks. Palo Alto Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandiant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
80.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Mandiant and Palo Alto Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mandiant
|149.32%
|-17.57%
|-3.61%
|Palo Alto Networks
|-11.20%
|-26.86%
|-2.16%
Summary
Palo Alto Networks beats Mandiant on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Mandiant (Get Rating)
Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
