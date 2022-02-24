Comparing P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Pennant Group and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 2.03% 12.90% 2.66% P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The Pennant Group and P3 Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.09%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Pennant Group and P3 Health Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $390.95 million 1.00 $15.74 million $0.29 47.45 P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats P3 Health Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About P3 Health Partners (Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

