Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conduent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. Conduent has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

