Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 461,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

BBDC stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.59%.

About Barings BDC (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.