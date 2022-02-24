Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,073 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 718,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 104,593 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,902 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 544.6% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 294,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 249,138 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 217,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $25.20 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.