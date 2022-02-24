Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DD opened at $75.05 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

