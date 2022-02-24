Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 23,740 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,740 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Clorox worth $16,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 6,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $147.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

