Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Conformis worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFMS. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Conformis by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 116.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 116.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFMS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. Conformis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

