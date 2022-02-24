Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 1,272 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 876.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 622.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 242,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 208,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 916.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,964 shares during the period.

IXN stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

