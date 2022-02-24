Consolidated Planning Corp Buys New Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,665,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.14. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $172.31.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

MSA Safety Profile (Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.