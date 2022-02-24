Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $68,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 29,933 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 848.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $214.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.56.

