Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New $50,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 52,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 15.5% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

NYSE IBM opened at $122.07 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

