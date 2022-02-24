Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New $83,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,662,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

