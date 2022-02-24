Consolidated Planning Corp Takes $42,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Novartis by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Novartis by 3,631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after buying an additional 401,585 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NYSE NVS opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. The company has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

