Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

CSTM stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.84. 2,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,134. Constellium has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,358,000 after purchasing an additional 238,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after buying an additional 71,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after buying an additional 72,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Constellium by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

