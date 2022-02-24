Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.74. 14,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 30,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSDF. Desjardins raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

