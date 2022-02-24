Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

