Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 212 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.52 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.19). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.