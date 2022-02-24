Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ORIX by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the second quarter worth about $852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IX shares. StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:IX opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $112.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

