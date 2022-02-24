Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $157.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.48. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

