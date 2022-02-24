Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $157.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.48. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $195.82.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.
About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.