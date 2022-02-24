Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $62,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $173.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.43 and its 200-day moving average is $181.21. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.