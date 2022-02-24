Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,919,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,368 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,434,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,731,000 after acquiring an additional 292,330 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,798,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $125.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $132.48. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

