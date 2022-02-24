Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,819,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO opened at $157.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.78 and its 200 day moving average is $166.48. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

