Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 941 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $68.86.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.