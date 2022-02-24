Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,958,000 after purchasing an additional 96,739 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $68.86.

