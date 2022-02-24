Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

AUY stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.