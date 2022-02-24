Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Corning has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Corning has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corning to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

GLW stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. Corning has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

