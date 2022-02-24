Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 1,949.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Corsair Gaming worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 44.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

About Corsair Gaming (Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.