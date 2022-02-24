Cosmos Trading 16.4% Lower This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $24.11 or 0.00064991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $6.90 billion and $1.28 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,934.66 or 0.99557033 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00022526 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002171 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014389 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00309855 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

