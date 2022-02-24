CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $53.50 on Thursday. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,607 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,617 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,683,000 after buying an additional 428,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

