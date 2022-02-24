Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives GBX 520.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 520.25 ($7.08).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 340 ($4.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.62) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.07) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.94) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 273.20 ($3.72) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 269.20 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.88). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 363.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 451.77. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 20.99.

In other news, insider Iain McPherson bought 55,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($317,216.03). Also, insider John W. Martin acquired 47,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £199,920.27 ($271,889.39).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

