Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $8.56 on Thursday, reaching $114.94. 2,453,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,545. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $355.71. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.93.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $89,520.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 111,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,187,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

