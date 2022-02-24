Credit Suisse AG Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Alexander’s worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 91.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 279.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $254.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 14.00. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.15 and a 52 week high of $308.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.31 and its 200 day moving average is $265.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

