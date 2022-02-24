Credit Suisse AG Has $850,000 Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Yext worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 472,745 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $924.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $272,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

