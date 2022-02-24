Credit Suisse AG Has $883,000 Stock Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,801 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of LexinFintech worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264,429 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in LexinFintech by 574.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 147,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in LexinFintech by 19.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

NASDAQ:LX opened at $3.51 on Thursday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $638.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

LexinFintech Profile (Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

