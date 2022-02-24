Credit Suisse AG Has $896,000 Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 75,834 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $5,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 498,304 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 207.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 478,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 439,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $13.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.10 million, a P/E ratio of 282.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXL. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

