Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Weis Markets worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Weis Markets by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 32,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Weis Markets by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Weis Markets by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 21.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $68.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

