Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,230 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of SiriusPoint worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 59,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

