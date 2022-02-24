Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRDO. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

