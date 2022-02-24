Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,159 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.53 and a one year high of $55.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

