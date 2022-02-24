Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $68.18.

