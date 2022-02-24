Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 366 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

