CRH (NYSE:CRH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.77

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.77 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 29602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Get CRH alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.