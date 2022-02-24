CRH (NYSE:CRH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.77

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.77 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 29602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.
About CRH (NYSE:CRH)
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
