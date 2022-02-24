Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.16

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and traded as low as $7.85. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 1,130 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington.

